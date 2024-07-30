United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a report released on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

UCBI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of UCBI opened at $30.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.91. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

