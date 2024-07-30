Unity Software (NYSE:U) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.47.

U stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 442,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,479.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 442,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,499 shares of company stock worth $4,821,212. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 424,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 95,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

