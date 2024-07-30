Universal Display (OLED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Universal Display to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Universal Display Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OLED opened at $228.27 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42.
In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
