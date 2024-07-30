V2X (VVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. V2X has set its FY24 guidance at $3.85-4.20 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. V2X's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect V2X to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

V2X Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VVX stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. V2X has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -396.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VVX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

