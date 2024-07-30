Valley National Bancorp to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:VLY)

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valley National Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 113.1% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

