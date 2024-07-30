Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Insider Graeme Campbell Acquires 25,000 Shares

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Campbell bought 25,000 shares of Van Elle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,863.39).

Get Van Elle alerts:

Van Elle Stock Performance

Shares of VANL stock opened at GBX 40 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.36. Van Elle Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 32.11 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 46 ($0.59).

Van Elle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Van Elle’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Van Elle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.