VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Trading 0.2% Higher

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.40. 111 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.36.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.
