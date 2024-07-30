VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Trading 0.2% Higher

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.40. 111 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF ( BATS:MBBB Free Report ) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 81.75% of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

