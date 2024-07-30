VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Trading Down 0.6%

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.05. 7,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 15,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.
