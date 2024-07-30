Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $78.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

