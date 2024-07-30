Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Varonis Systems stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,723,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 121.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after purchasing an additional 824,163 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 466,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $19,194,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

