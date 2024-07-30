VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 3,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02.

About VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF

The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.

