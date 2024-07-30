Ventas (VTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Ventas to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ventas Stock Up 0.8 %

VTR stock opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $54.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTR. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

