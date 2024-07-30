Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Update

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Get Verallia Société Anonyme alerts:

Verallia Société Anonyme Price Performance

Shares of Verallia Société Anonyme stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

About Verallia Société Anonyme

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Verallia Société Anonyme manufactures and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food products worldwide. It provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

Receive News & Ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.