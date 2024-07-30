Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Robert W. Baird

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.92.

VLTO stock opened at $105.10 on Monday. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.40.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

