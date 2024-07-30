Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

View Our Latest Report on VCEL

Vericel Trading Down 1.6 %

VCEL stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,142.86 and a beta of 1.70. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.