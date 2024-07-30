Veritex Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Veritex Price Performance

VBTX stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. Veritex has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1,302.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

