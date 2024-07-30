VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Shares Up 1.3%

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75.40 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 75.40 ($0.97). 443,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 642,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.40 ($0.96).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.24. The company has a market capitalization of £311.53 million, a PE ratio of 3,770.00 and a beta of 0.13.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

