VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 29,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 26,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
VIQ Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81.
About VIQ Solutions
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.
