Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Given New $4.50 Price Target at CIBC

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Vizsla Silver from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

VZLA stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. Vizsla Silver has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $474.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vizsla Silver will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZLA. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $1,360,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

