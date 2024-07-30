Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

IHD opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $5.52.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

