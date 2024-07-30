Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE IGD opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.