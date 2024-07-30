Warrior Met Coal (HCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Several analysts have commented on HCC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCC

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.