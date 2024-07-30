Waste Connections, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:WCN)

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

WCN stock opened at $175.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.12. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $182.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,392,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 591.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 37.01%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

