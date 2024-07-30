Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.13% of Waste Management worth $113,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $784,486,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,594,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26,116.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,680,000 after acquiring an additional 910,418 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,299,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.8 %

WM stock opened at $200.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.19.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

