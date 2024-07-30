Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $11.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $11.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.07 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $9.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $41.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $45.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $49.19 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,118.19 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,023.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1,048.96. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

