Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RBLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Roblox from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $591,452.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,712,991.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

