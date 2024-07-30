Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WEG Stock Performance

Shares of WEG stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. WEG has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

