Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get WEG alerts:

WEG Stock Performance

Shares of WEG stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. WEG has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

WEG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.