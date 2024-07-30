Wells Fargo & Company Boosts First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target to $30.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.90%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 923,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 71,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 42,580 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.