Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $48.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The company had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 254,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,636,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,517,000 after acquiring an additional 133,109 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,776,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 38,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 305,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

