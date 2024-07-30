Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WFAFY opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49.

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

