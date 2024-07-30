West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$138.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$138.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$120.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of C$9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.11 and a beta of 2.09. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$88.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.23.
West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.441 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.46%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
