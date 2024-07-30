Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,276 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,991 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,431 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. New Street Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.53.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $426.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $440.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.21.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

