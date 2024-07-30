Western Midstream Partners, LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Western Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years. Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $42.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WES. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

