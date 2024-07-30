Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given New $36.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

