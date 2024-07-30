William Blair Comments on Lennox International Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.07. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $20.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LII. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $543.62.

Shares of LII stock opened at $569.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.93. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $334.53 and a 1 year high of $583.42.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $944,458.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Lennox International by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

