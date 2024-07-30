William Blair Weighs in on Carvana Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $127.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $147.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carvana by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $4,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,430,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $953,287.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,637,430.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $4,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112,500 shares in the company, valued at $258,430,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,501,446 shares of company stock worth $295,607,431 in the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.