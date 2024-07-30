WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WT has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of WT stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.49. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WisdomTree by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,042,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the second quarter valued at $336,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

