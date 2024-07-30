WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target Raised to $13.00

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.96.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $11.63 on Monday. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WisdomTree by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

