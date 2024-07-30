WisdomTree’s (WT) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WT. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.96.

WT opened at $11.63 on Monday. WisdomTree has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 85.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

