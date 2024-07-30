WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given New $68.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.75.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

