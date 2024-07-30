WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WSFS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of WSFS opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 40.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

