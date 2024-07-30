WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSFS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.75.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

