Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on XHR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:XHR opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $267.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.64%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

