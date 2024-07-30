XYO Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $76.43 million and $672,176.41 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009021 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,529.15 or 1.00053945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00071233 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00567595 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $733,131.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

