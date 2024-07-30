Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Trading Down 2%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.26 and last traded at $51.26. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.

Yokogawa Electric Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Russia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through Industrial Automation and Control Business, Measuring Instruments Business, New Business, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.