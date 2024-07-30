YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

YPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.18.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,286 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $14,576,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $10,745,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 639,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 482,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

