Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $225.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $181.15 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

