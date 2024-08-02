14,703 Shares in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 218.0% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,282,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of YINN stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $905.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $42.56.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.