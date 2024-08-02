2,174 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,603,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,131.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 258,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 65,179 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.