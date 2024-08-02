2,658 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $100.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.99. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,666.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $3,612,378.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,666.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,064 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,726. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

